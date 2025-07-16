Market Momentum: Geron Corp (GERN) Registers a -5.97 Decrease, Closing at 1.26

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

Geron Corp (NASDAQ: GERN) closed the day trading at $1.26 down -5.97% from the previous closing price of $1.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7.38 million shares were traded. GERN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.26.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GERN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.97 and its Current Ratio is at 7.87. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.86.

On May 08, 2025, Scotiabank Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Sector Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $1.50.

B. Riley Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on February 27, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $3.50 to $2.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 09 ’25 when LAWLIS V BRYAN bought 13,300 shares for $1.18 per share. The transaction valued at 15,667 led to the insider holds 13,300 shares of the business.

Samuels Scott Alan bought 15,000 shares of GERN for $24,150 on Feb 27 ’25. The EVP, Chief Legal Officer now owns 26,682 shares after completing the transaction at $1.61 per share. On Feb 27 ’25, another insider, SCARLETT JOHN A, who serves as the Chairman, President and CEO of the company, bought 12,500 shares for $1.76 each. As a result, the insider paid 22,062 and bolstered with 12,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GERN now has a Market Capitalization of 802516672 and an Enterprise Value of 622955008. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.357 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.658.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GERN is 0.75, which has changed by -0.73146296 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GERN has reached a high of $5.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.55%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -51.67%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GERN traded about 10.82M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GERN traded about 9311260 shares per day. A total of 636.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 603.39M. Insiders hold about 5.26% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.75% stake in the company. Shares short for GERN as of 1749772800 were 65226271 with a Short Ratio of 5.82, compared to 1747267200 on 67190901. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 65226271 and a Short% of Float of 10.71.

Dividends & Splits

