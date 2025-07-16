Market Momentum: Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc (IVP) Registers a -29.80 Decrease, Closing at 0.65

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc (NASDAQ: IVP) closed the day trading at $0.65 down -29.80% from the previous closing price of $0.93. In other words, the price has decreased by -$29.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.06 million shares were traded. IVP stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9023 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.63.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of IVP, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.32 and its Current Ratio is at 0.39. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.39.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 26 ’24 when Watters Timothy sold 467 shares for $0.18 per share. The transaction valued at 85 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IVP now has a Market Capitalization of 1660418 and an Enterprise Value of 22192748. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.441 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.759.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for IVP is -1.03, which has changed by -0.9963969 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IVP has reached a high of $401.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -57.76%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -81.48%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, IVP traded about 77.06K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, IVP traded about 178440 shares per day. A total of 5.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.52M. Insiders hold about 54.48% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.10% stake in the company. Shares short for IVP as of 1749772800 were 71250 with a Short Ratio of 0.63, compared to 1747267200 on 105841. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 71250 and a Short% of Float of 6.74.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0