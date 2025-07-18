Market Momentum: Match Group Inc (MTCH) Registers a 0.40 Increase, Closing at 32.35

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) closed the day trading at $32.35 up 0.40% from the previous closing price of $32.22. In other words, the price has increased by $0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.12 million shares were traded. MTCH stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.12.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MTCH, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.62 and its Current Ratio is at 1.62.

On February 06, 2025, Evercore ISI Downgraded its rating to In-line which previously was Outperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $35 to $35.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 09 ’25 when Rascoff Spencer M bought 70,885 shares for $28.05 per share. The transaction valued at 1,988,247 led to the insider holds 137,478 shares of the business.

Swidler Gary sold 242,209 shares of MTCH for $7,960,086 on Mar 07 ’25. The President now owns 1,690 shares after completing the transaction at $32.86 per share. On Mar 07 ’25, another insider, Gary Swidler, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 215,731 shares for $31.33 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MTCH now has a Market Capitalization of 7933028352 and an Enterprise Value of 10672177152. As of this moment, Match’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.70. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.093 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.955.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MTCH is 1.36, which has changed by -0.06277245 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MTCH has reached a high of $38.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.29%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -0.05%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MTCH traded about 4.40M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MTCH traded about 3611120 shares per day. A total of 248.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 243.54M. Insiders hold about 0.69% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 107.42% stake in the company. Shares short for MTCH as of 1749772800 were 13967067 with a Short Ratio of 3.04, compared to 1747267200 on 13339754. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13967067 and a Short% of Float of 6.59.

Dividends & Splits

MTCH’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.57, up from 0.38 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.011793916The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.52. The current Payout Ratio is 9.40% for MTCH, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-07-03 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-07-03. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2020-07-01 when the company split stock in a 3502:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.88, with high estimates of $0.94 and low estimates of $0.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.53 and $2.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.34. EPS for the following year is $3.83, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $4.6 and $3.48.

Revenue Estimates

17 analysts predict $854.48M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $858.39M to a low estimate of $846M. As of the current estimate, Match Group Inc’s year-ago sales were $864.07MFor the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $889.91M. There is a high estimate of $912.33M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $871M.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MTCH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.48BBased on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.68B and the low estimate is $3.5B.