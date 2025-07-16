Market Momentum: NCR Atleos Corp (NATL) Registers a -11.46 Decrease, Closing at 26.51

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

NCR Atleos Corp (NYSE: NATL) closed the day trading at $26.51 down -11.46% from the previous closing price of $29.94. In other words, the price has decreased by -$11.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.56 million shares were traded. NATL stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.3101.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NATL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.58. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.84 and its Current Ratio is at 1.03. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 10.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 10.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on June 20, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $35.

On December 23, 2024, Compass Point started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $57.

On October 02, 2024, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $31.Stifel initiated its Hold rating on October 02, 2024, with a $31 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 ’25 when Reece Joseph E bought 4,000 shares for $25.59 per share. The transaction valued at 102,360 led to the insider holds 36,481 shares of the business.

DuVall Andrew R sold 450 shares of NATL for $15,066 on Dec 06 ’24. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 16,176 shares after completing the transaction at $33.48 per share. On Dec 06 ’24, another insider, DuVall Andrew R, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 450 shares for $33.48 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NATL now has a Market Capitalization of 1947273600 and an Enterprise Value of 4793652736. As of this moment, NCR’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.49. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.129 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.64.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NATL is 1.01, which has changed by -0.0640825 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NATL has reached a high of $35.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.23%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -8.62%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NATL traded about 427.54K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NATL traded about 554370 shares per day. A total of 73.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 71.82M. Insiders hold about 2.23% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.97% stake in the company. Shares short for NATL as of 1749772800 were 2863376 with a Short Ratio of 6.76, compared to 1747267200 on 2091029. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2863376 and a Short% of Float of 6.1.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0