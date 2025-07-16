Market Momentum: Nine Energy Service Inc (NINE) Registers a -8.12 Decrease, Closing at 0.8

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

Nine Energy Service Inc (NYSE: NINE) closed the day trading at $0.8 down -8.12% from the previous closing price of $0.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$8.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.06 million shares were traded. NINE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7764.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NINE, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.62. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.43 and its Current Ratio is at 2.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on December 15, 2020, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3 from $1 previously.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on March 27, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $9 to $1.25.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 ’25 when Crombie David sold 20,857 shares for $0.62 per share. The transaction valued at 12,973 led to the insider holds 219,996 shares of the business.

MOORE THEODORE R. sold 11,530 shares of NINE for $8,059 on May 14 ’25. The insider now owns 136,873 shares after completing the transaction at $0.70 per share. On May 15 ’25, another insider, Crombie David, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 20,857 shares for $0.62 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NINE now has a Market Capitalization of 36656968 and an Enterprise Value of 374485024. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.666 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.979.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NINE is 2.71, which has changed by -0.51348317 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NINE has reached a high of $2.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.28%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -23.43%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NINE traded about 3.43M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NINE traded about 1498060 shares per day. A total of 42.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.44M. Insiders hold about 28.11% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.39% stake in the company. Shares short for NINE as of 1749772800 were 2772316 with a Short Ratio of 0.93, compared to 1747267200 on 2858013. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2772316 and a Short% of Float of 7.75.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0