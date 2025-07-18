Market Momentum: Piedmont Realty Trust Inc (PDM) Registers a -1.61 Decrease, Closing at 7.33

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

Piedmont Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: PDM) closed the day trading at $7.33 down -1.61% from the previous closing price of $7.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.66 million shares were traded. PDM stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.27.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PDM, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.76 and its Current Ratio is at 1.76. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.42.

On January 07, 2020, Robert W. Baird Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $26.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 02 ’25 when Smith Christopher Brent bought 16,615 shares for $6.59 per share. The transaction valued at 109,493 led to the insider holds 440,492 shares of the business.

Taysom Dale H. bought 3,000 shares of PDM for $18,000 on May 01 ’25. The Director now owns 67,767 shares after completing the transaction at $6.00 per share. On May 01 ’25, another insider, REXROAD SHERRY L, who serves as the EVP-CFO of the company, bought 16,850 shares for $5.95 each. As a result, the insider paid 100,258 and bolstered with 16,850 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PDM now has a Market Capitalization of 911910656 and an Enterprise Value of 3092043520. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.439 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.367.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PDM is 1.46, which has changed by -0.08721626 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PDM has reached a high of $11.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.52%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -10.34%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PDM traded about 1.18M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PDM traded about 842440 shares per day. A total of 124.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.74M. Insiders hold about 1.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.27% stake in the company. Shares short for PDM as of 1749772800 were 2472114 with a Short Ratio of 2.10, compared to 1747267200 on 1755953. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2472114 and a Short% of Float of 2.78.

Dividends & Splits

PDM’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.25, up from 0.5 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.06711409The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.16.