Market Momentum Report: B. Riley Financial Inc (RILY)’s Positive Close at 5.79

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

The price of B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ: RILY) closed at $5.79 in the last session, up 18.89% from day before closing price of $4.87. In other words, the price has increased by $18.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.39 million shares were traded. RILY stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.9887 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.83.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RILY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.13 and its Current Ratio is at 2.42.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 26 ’24 when B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 32,678 shares for $12.84 per share. The transaction valued at 419,481 led to the insider holds 994,034 shares of the business.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 13,525 shares of RILY for $173,407 on Aug 27 ’24. The 10% Owner now owns 980,509 shares after completing the transaction at $12.82 per share. On Aug 23 ’24, another insider, B. Riley Financial, Inc., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 9,819 shares for $12.82 each. As a result, the insider received 125,874 and left with 1,026,712 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RILY now has a Market Capitalization of 176578208 and an Enterprise Value of 1810068224. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.119.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RILY is 1.35, which has changed by -0.73952955 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RILY has reached a high of $20.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 75.15%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.18%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RILY traded on average about 1.03M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1159340 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 30.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.85M. Insiders hold about 48.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.84% stake in the company. Shares short for RILY as of 1749772800 were 7891939 with a Short Ratio of 7.11, compared to 1747267200 on 8078941. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7891939 and a Short% of Float of 38.369998.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.41067764The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 11.95.

Earnings Estimates

The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.