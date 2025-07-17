Market Momentum Report: BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (BJ)’s Negative Close at 104.01

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

The price of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE: BJ) closed at $104.01 in the last session, down -1.33% from day before closing price of $105.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.55 million shares were traded. BJ stock price reached its highest trading level at $105.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $103.22.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BJ’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 347.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 48.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.14 and its Current Ratio is at 0.77. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.21.

On August 26, 2024, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $76 to $78.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on August 23, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $75 to $92.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 11 ’25 when Cichocki Paul sold 43,825 shares for $106.65 per share. The transaction valued at 4,673,942 led to the insider holds 172,563 shares of the business.

Cichocki Paul bought 128,853 shares of BJ for $14,266,376 on Jul 11 ’25. On Jul 01 ’25, another insider, Eddy Robert W., who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 17,900 shares for $107.08 each. As a result, the insider received 1,916,717 and left with 368,333 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BJ now has a Market Capitalization of 13734625280 and an Enterprise Value of 16895171584. As of this moment, BJ’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.815 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.499.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BJ is 0.44, which has changed by 0.17574966 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BJ has reached a high of $121.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $76.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.84%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.70%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BJ traded on average about 1.75M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1812720 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 132.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 130.90M. Insiders hold about 0.87% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.19% stake in the company. Shares short for BJ as of 1749772800 were 6037336 with a Short Ratio of 3.46, compared to 1747267200 on 5716259. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6037336 and a Short% of Float of 5.8500000000000005.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

The current rating of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (BJ) is the result of assessments by 20.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.1, with high estimates of $1.22 and low estimates of $1.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.51 and $4.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.31. EPS for the following year is $4.7, with 21.0 analysts recommending between $4.95 and $4.51.

Revenue Estimates

According to 17 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $5.49B. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.58B to a low estimate of $5.38B. As of the current estimate, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $5.21BFor the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.4B. There is a high estimate of $5.46B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.33B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BJ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.5BBased on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $23.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $23.8B and the low estimate is $22.63B.