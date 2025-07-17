Market Momentum Report: Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT)’s Negative Close at 7.87

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

The price of Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: ESRT) closed at $7.87 in the last session, down -1.25% from day before closing price of $7.97. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.23 million shares were traded. ESRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.0844 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.79.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ESRT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.76 and its Current Ratio is at 3.76. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.04.

Evercore ISI Upgraded its In-line to Outperform on May 23, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $7 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 24 ’25 when Durels Thomas P. sold 11,843 shares for $8.02 per share. The transaction valued at 94,981 led to the insider holds 44,185 shares of the business.

Durels Thomas P. sold 5,779 shares of ESRT for $46,405 on Mar 21 ’25. The EVP, Real Estate now owns 56,028 shares after completing the transaction at $8.03 per share. On Mar 24 ’25, another insider, Durels Thomas P., who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 11,843 shares for $8.02 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ESRT now has a Market Capitalization of 2339483136 and an Enterprise Value of 4007980032. As of this moment, Empire’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.26 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.36.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ESRT is 1.72, which has changed by -0.22825068 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ESRT has reached a high of $11.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.43%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -14.03%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ESRT traded on average about 1.75M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1537130 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 167.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 137.17M. Insiders hold about 18.58% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.01% stake in the company. Shares short for ESRT as of 1749772800 were 4650593 with a Short Ratio of 2.79, compared to 1747267200 on 3861138. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4650593 and a Short% of Float of 4.5700002.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for ESRT is 0.14, which was 0.14 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.017565873The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.95.

Earnings Estimates

The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.09 and $0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.09. EPS for the following year is $0.08, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.08 and $0.08.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $190.76M. It ranges from a high estimate of $191.41M to a low estimate of $190.11M. As of the current estimate, Empire State Realty Trust Inc’s year-ago sales were $189.54MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $197.22M. There is a high estimate of $198.83M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $195.62M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ESRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $787M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $713.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $763.44M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $767.92MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $777.66M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $802.1M and the low estimate is $726.1M.

  • Empire State Realty Trust Inc., ESRT, ESRT stock, NYSE:ESRT

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Related Posts

DWinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.