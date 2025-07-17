Market Momentum Report: Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT)’s Negative Close at 7.87

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

The price of Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: ESRT) closed at $7.87 in the last session, down -1.25% from day before closing price of $7.97. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.23 million shares were traded. ESRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.0844 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.79.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ESRT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.76 and its Current Ratio is at 3.76. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.04.

Evercore ISI Upgraded its In-line to Outperform on May 23, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $7 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 24 ’25 when Durels Thomas P. sold 11,843 shares for $8.02 per share. The transaction valued at 94,981 led to the insider holds 44,185 shares of the business.

Durels Thomas P. sold 5,779 shares of ESRT for $46,405 on Mar 21 ’25. The EVP, Real Estate now owns 56,028 shares after completing the transaction at $8.03 per share. On Mar 24 ’25, another insider, Durels Thomas P., who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 11,843 shares for $8.02 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ESRT now has a Market Capitalization of 2339483136 and an Enterprise Value of 4007980032. As of this moment, Empire’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.26 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.36.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ESRT is 1.72, which has changed by -0.22825068 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ESRT has reached a high of $11.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.43%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -14.03%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ESRT traded on average about 1.75M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1537130 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 167.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 137.17M. Insiders hold about 18.58% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.01% stake in the company. Shares short for ESRT as of 1749772800 were 4650593 with a Short Ratio of 2.79, compared to 1747267200 on 3861138. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4650593 and a Short% of Float of 4.5700002.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for ESRT is 0.14, which was 0.14 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.017565873The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.95.

Earnings Estimates

The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.09 and $0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.09. EPS for the following year is $0.08, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.08 and $0.08.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $190.76M. It ranges from a high estimate of $191.41M to a low estimate of $190.11M. As of the current estimate, Empire State Realty Trust Inc’s year-ago sales were $189.54MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $197.22M. There is a high estimate of $198.83M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $195.62M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ESRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $787M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $713.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $763.44M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $767.92MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $777.66M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $802.1M and the low estimate is $726.1M.