Market Momentum Report: Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF)’s Negative Close at 26.66

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

The price of Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ: FOXF) closed at $26.66 in the last session, down -4.89% from day before closing price of $28.03. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.57 million shares were traded. FOXF stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.4102 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.63.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FOXF’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.59. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.36 and its Current Ratio is at 3.18. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.73.

On February 23, 2024, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $55.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 25 ’24 when FETTER ELIZABETH A bought 600 shares for $34.03 per share. The transaction valued at 20,418 led to the insider holds 7,873 shares of the business.

Fletcher Thomas L. bought 1,315 shares of FOXF for $54,289 on Oct 01 ’24. On Aug 15 ’24, another insider, Tutton Christopher, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $41.00 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FOXF now has a Market Capitalization of 1112052608 and an Enterprise Value of 1828537600. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.292 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.384.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FOXF is 1.50, which has changed by -0.4495287 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FOXF has reached a high of $54.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.09%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -6.64%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FOXF traded on average about 592.06K shares per day over the past 3-months and 547980 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 41.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.24M. Insiders hold about 1.14% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.80% stake in the company. Shares short for FOXF as of 1749772800 were 1714673 with a Short Ratio of 2.84, compared to 1747267200 on 1718312. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1714673 and a Short% of Float of 5.6799997.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

  • Fox Factory Holding Corp, FOXF, FOXF stock, NASDAQ:FOXF

