Market Momentum Report: Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (TV)’s Negative Close at 2.12

The price of Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (NYSE: TV) closed at $2.12 in the last session, down -1.40% from day before closing price of $2.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.61 million shares were traded. TV stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.11.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TV’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.31 and its Current Ratio is at 2.32. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.94.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TV now has a Market Capitalization of 1174363392 and an Enterprise Value of 75019788288. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.224 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.08.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TV is 1.97, which has changed by -0.17624521 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TV has reached a high of $2.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.58%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.58%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TV traded on average about 1.99M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1206210 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 442.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 442.23M. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.44% stake in the company. Shares short for TV as of 1749772800 were 4517384 with a Short Ratio of 4.52, compared to 1747267200 on 4700277.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for TV is 0.09, which was 0.35 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.16279069The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.61.