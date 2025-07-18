Market Momentum Report: LoanDepot Inc (LDI)’s Negative Close at 1.64

The price of LoanDepot Inc (NYSE: LDI) closed at $1.64 in the last session, down -2.38% from day before closing price of $1.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.91 million shares were traded. LDI stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6791 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5393.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LDI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.17 and its Current Ratio is at 0.17. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 17.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.74.

On December 06, 2023, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $2.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 ’25 when Hsieh Anthony Li sold 436,248 shares for $1.50 per share. The transaction valued at 654,372 led to the insider holds 6,093,712 shares of the business.

LEPORE DAWN G sold 11,161 shares of LDI for $23,550 on Dec 16 ’24. The Director now owns 194,404 shares after completing the transaction at $2.11 per share. On Dec 16 ’24, another insider, Hsieh Anthony Li, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 444,618 shares for $2.11 each. As a result, the insider received 939,033 and left with 2,479,960 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LDI now has a Market Capitalization of 470201120 and an Enterprise Value of 5542481408. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.081.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LDI is 3.00, which has changed by -0.24000001 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LDI has reached a high of $3.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.56%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -3.12%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LDI traded on average about 968.50K shares per day over the past 3-months and 863840 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 104.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 76.72M. Insiders hold about 63.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.36% stake in the company. Shares short for LDI as of 1749772800 were 1727106 with a Short Ratio of 4.33, compared to 1747267200 on 1827047. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1727106 and a Short% of Float of 2.1.

