Market Momentum Report: MKS Inc (MKSI)’s Negative Close at 101.97

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

The price of MKS Inc (NASDAQ: MKSI) closed at $101.97 in the last session, down -1.88% from day before closing price of $103.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.46 million shares were traded. MKSI stock price reached its highest trading level at $102.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $98.07.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MKSI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.16. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.96 and its Current Ratio is at 3.11. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.96.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on July 10, 2025, initiated with a Sell rating and assigned the stock a target price of $90.

On May 20, 2025, Deutsche Bank Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $110.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 06, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $130.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 07 ’25 when Schreiner James Alan sold 957 shares for $102.44 per share. The transaction valued at 98,035 led to the insider holds 22,692 shares of the business.

Henry David Philip sold 2,000 shares of MKSI for $210,000 on Jul 03 ’25. The EVP, Operations & Corp Mktg now owns 20,571 shares after completing the transaction at $105.00 per share. On Jul 07 ’25, another insider, Schreiner James Alan, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 957 shares for $102.44 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MKSI now has a Market Capitalization of 6839352320 and an Enterprise Value of 10710293504. As of this moment, MKS’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.931 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.185.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MKSI is 1.86, which has changed by -0.2760719 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MKSI has reached a high of $145.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.62%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.67%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MKSI traded on average about 1.14M shares per day over the past 3-months and 819600 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 66.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.62M. Insiders hold about 0.68% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 107.36% stake in the company. Shares short for MKSI as of 1749772800 were 4070855 with a Short Ratio of 3.63, compared to 1747267200 on 4231364. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4070855 and a Short% of Float of 7.6899999999999995.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for MKSI is 0.88, which was 0.88 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.008468052The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.77.