Market Momentum Report: Oncology Institute Inc (TOI)’s Positive Close at 3.65

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

The price of Oncology Institute Inc (NASDAQ: TOI) closed at $3.65 in the last session, up 13.00% from day before closing price of $3.23. In other words, the price has increased by $13.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.34 million shares were traded. TOI stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.7686 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.24.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TOI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.59 and its Current Ratio is at 1.79. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 20.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 18.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on July 16, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

On May 15, 2025, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 05 ’25 when M33 Growth I L.P. sold 673,676 shares for $3.05 per share. The transaction valued at 2,054,712 led to the insider holds 13,950,557 shares of the business.

M33 Growth I L.P. sold 76,324 shares of TOI for $232,788 on Jun 05 ’25. The Director now owns 1,272,724 shares after completing the transaction at $3.05 per share. On Jun 03 ’25, another insider, Hively Brad, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,976,137 shares for $2.87 each. As a result, the insider received 5,672,106 and left with 603,501 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TOI now has a Market Capitalization of 335484992 and an Enterprise Value of 245587936. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 64.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.609 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.401.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TOI is 0.04, which has changed by 5.511156 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TOI has reached a high of $3.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.49%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 189.25%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TOI traded on average about 1.99M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2128270 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 88.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.65M. Insiders hold about 50.33% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.85% stake in the company. Shares short for TOI as of 1749772800 were 2405246 with a Short Ratio of 2.90, compared to 1747267200 on 1867851. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2405246 and a Short% of Float of 3.2.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0