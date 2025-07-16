Market Momentum Report: Plus Therapeutics Inc (PSTV)’s Negative Close at 0.32

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

The price of Plus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PSTV) closed at $0.32 in the last session, down -5.74% from day before closing price of $0.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.82 million shares were traded. PSTV stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3428 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.317.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PSTV’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.99 and its Current Ratio is at 0.99.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, D. Boral Capital on March 17, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

On January 25, 2021, Ladenburg Thalmann started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.

On October 16, 2020, Maxim Group started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.Maxim Group initiated its Buy rating on October 16, 2020, with a $6 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 ’25 when Petersen Greg bought 36,666 shares for $0.55 per share.

Hawkins Richard J bought 4,000 shares of PSTV for $5,996 on Sep 13 ’24. The Director now owns 15,188 shares after completing the transaction at $1.50 per share. On Sep 12 ’24, another insider, Hawkins Richard J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 6,285 shares for $1.35 each. As a result, the insider paid 8,512 and bolstered with 11,188 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PSTV now has a Market Capitalization of 16166525 and an Enterprise Value of -3914530. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.752 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.275.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PSTV is 0.64, which has changed by -0.8201058 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PSTV has reached a high of $2.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -14.69%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -66.84%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PSTV traded on average about 27.02M shares per day over the past 3-months and 18355460 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 60.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.31M. Insiders hold about 0.29% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.64% stake in the company. Shares short for PSTV as of 1749772800 were 1165867 with a Short Ratio of 0.21, compared to 1747267200 on 3489479. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1165867 and a Short% of Float of 3.5700000000000003.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Plus Therapeutics Inc (PSTV) is currently drawing attention from 1.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.6 and -$0.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.6. EPS for the following year is -$0.88, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.61 and -$1.14.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.49M. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.3M to a low estimate of $1.06M. As of the current estimate, Plus Therapeutics Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.28MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.83M. There is a high estimate of $3.32M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.06M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PSTV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.31M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.18M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.82M