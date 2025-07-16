Market Momentum Report: Privia Health Group Inc (PRVA)’s Negative Close at 20.64

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

The price of Privia Health Group Inc (NASDAQ: PRVA) closed at $20.64 in the last session, down -1.20% from day before closing price of $20.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.1 million shares were traded. PRVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.235 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.585.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PRVA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.26. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.88 and its Current Ratio is at 1.88. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on January 10, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

On October 11, 2024, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $23.KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated its Overweight rating on October 11, 2024, with a $23 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 13 ’25 when Mehrotra Parth sold 15,909 shares for $24.52 per share. The transaction valued at 390,089 led to the insider holds 407,234 shares of the business.

Mehrotra Parth sold 13,773 shares of PRVA for $344,187 on May 12 ’25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 423,143 shares after completing the transaction at $24.99 per share. On May 12 ’25, another insider, Mountcastle David, who serves as the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 3,322 shares for $24.99 each. As a result, the insider received 83,017 and left with 172,909 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRVA now has a Market Capitalization of 2516428800 and an Enterprise Value of 2390342656. As of this moment, Privia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 166.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 61.75. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.327 whereas that against EBITDA is 83.215.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PRVA is 0.82, which has changed by 0.08972347 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PRVA has reached a high of $26.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.59%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -5.83%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PRVA traded on average about 826.46K shares per day over the past 3-months and 928540 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 121.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 107.96M. Insiders hold about 11.45% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PRVA as of 1749772800 were 3425013 with a Short Ratio of 3.96, compared to 1747267200 on 3559028. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3425013 and a Short% of Float of 5.09.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 12.0 analysts analyze and rate the current performance of Privia Health Group Inc (PRVA) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.94 and $0.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.84. EPS for the following year is $0.96, with 12.0 analysts recommending between $1.1 and $0.73.

Revenue Estimates

According to 17 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $466.97M. It ranges from a high estimate of $494.32M to a low estimate of $455.4M. As of the current estimate, Privia Health Group Inc’s year-ago sales were $422.33MFor the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $473.56M. There is a high estimate of $505.42M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $463.1M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.88B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.74BBased on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.27B and the low estimate is $2.02B.