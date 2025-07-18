Market Momentum Report: Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (RVPH)’s Positive Close at 0.41

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

The price of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RVPH) closed at $0.41 in the last session, up 5.58% from day before closing price of $0.38. In other words, the price has increased by $5.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.73 million shares were traded. RVPH stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.415 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3838.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RVPH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.54 and its Current Ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH MKM on September 20, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

On June 08, 2023, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Speculative Buy rating and target price of $17.

On January 24, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on January 24, 2022, with a $10 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RVPH now has a Market Capitalization of 27555060 and an Enterprise Value of 12747491.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RVPH is -0.07, which has changed by -0.64166665 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RVPH has reached a high of $4.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -42.61%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -66.10%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RVPH traded on average about 1.61M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3249810 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 68.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.81M. Insiders hold about 10.59% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.83% stake in the company. Shares short for RVPH as of 1749772800 were 3442601 with a Short Ratio of 2.23, compared to 1747267200 on 3040497. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3442601 and a Short% of Float of 8.53.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0