Market Momentum Report: SharpLink Gaming Inc (SBET)’s Negative Close at 36.4

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

The price of SharpLink Gaming Inc (NASDAQ: SBET) closed at $36.4 in the last session, down -2.62% from day before closing price of $37.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 93.83 million shares were traded. SBET stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.33.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SBET’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.27 and its Current Ratio is at 3.27. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 30 ’25 when Phythian Rob bought 44,640 shares for $6.72 per share. The transaction valued at 299,981 led to the insider holds 57,349 shares of the business.

DeLucia Robert Michael bought 7,440 shares of SBET for $49,997 on May 30 ’25. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 14,107 shares after completing the transaction at $6.72 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SBET now has a Market Capitalization of 2606003712 and an Enterprise Value of 5175721. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 686.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.51 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.296.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SBET is 9.57, which has changed by 2.3728814 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SBET has reached a high of $124.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 79.98%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 269.26%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SBET traded on average about 14.27M shares per day over the past 3-months and 37675880 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 64.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.21M. Insiders hold about 0.68% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.61% stake in the company. Shares short for SBET as of 1749772800 were 5297117 with a Short Ratio of 0.14, compared to 1747267200 on 20442. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5297117 and a Short% of Float of 8.6899996.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0