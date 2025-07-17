Market Momentum Report: Vulcan Materials Co (VMC)’s Negative Close at 260.62

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

The price of Vulcan Materials Co (NYSE: VMC) closed at $260.62 in the last session, down -0.36% from day before closing price of $261.56. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.19 million shares were traded. VMC stock price reached its highest trading level at $262.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $255.33.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VMC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 178.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 39.62. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.51 and its Current Ratio is at 2.42. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.67.

UBS Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on April 07, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $258.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 ’25 when Hill J Thomas sold 71,721 shares for $275.77 per share. The transaction valued at 19,778,209 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Hill J Thomas sold 15,832 shares of VMC for $4,324,834 on May 20 ’25. The Chairman & CEO now owns 7,421 shares after completing the transaction at $273.17 per share. On May 20 ’25, another insider, JAMES THOMAS HILL, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 15,832 shares for $273.17 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VMC now has a Market Capitalization of 34428944384 and an Enterprise Value of 39831638016. As of this moment, Vulcan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.30. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.306 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.674.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VMC is 0.83, which has changed by 0.02709186 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VMC has reached a high of $298.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $215.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.93%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.10%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VMC traded on average about 990.50K shares per day over the past 3-months and 830590 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 132.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 131.84M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.16% stake in the company. Shares short for VMC as of 1749772800 were 3181615 with a Short Ratio of 3.25, compared to 1747267200 on 3337778. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3181615 and a Short% of Float of 2.73.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for VMC is 1.90, which was 1.87 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0071494114The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.82. The current Payout Ratio is 26.86% for VMC, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-05-23 with an ex-dividend date of 1747958400. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1999-03-11 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

