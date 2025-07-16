Market Momentum Report: Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL)’s Negative Close at 80.99

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

The price of Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE: WAL) closed at $80.99 in the last session, down -4.99% from day before closing price of $85.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.1 million shares were traded. WAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $85.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $80.945.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WAL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on May 21, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $95.

On May 13, 2025, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $92.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 13 ’24 when Segedi Bryan K sold 1,000 shares for $94.36 per share. The transaction valued at 94,360 led to the insider holds 16,675 shares of the business.

Segedi Bryan K bought 1,000 shares of WAL for $94,583 on Nov 13 ’24. On Sep 13 ’24, another insider, LATTA ROBERT P, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,955 shares for $81.12 each. As a result, the insider received 239,710 and left with 38,621 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WAL now has a Market Capitalization of 8941620224 and an Enterprise Value of 10784151552. As of this moment, Western’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.72. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.536.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WAL is 1.32, which has changed by 0.1564238 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WAL has reached a high of $98.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $57.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.21%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -0.66%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WAL traded on average about 885.12K shares per day over the past 3-months and 941980 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 110.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.75M. Insiders hold about 5.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.60% stake in the company. Shares short for WAL as of 1749772800 were 4281467 with a Short Ratio of 4.88, compared to 1747267200 on 4457311. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4281467 and a Short% of Float of 3.9899999999999998.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for WAL is 1.51, which was 1.5 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.017597372The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.06.