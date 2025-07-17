Market Momentum Report: Yum Brands Inc (YUM)’s Positive Close at 146.14

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

The price of Yum Brands Inc (NYSE: YUM) closed at $146.14 in the last session, up 0.79% from day before closing price of $145.0. In other words, the price has increased by $0.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.33 million shares were traded. YUM stock price reached its highest trading level at $146.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $145.02.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at YUM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 54.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Melius on July 14, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $200.

On June 25, 2025, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $162.

Redburn Atlantic Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on June 10, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $177.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 15 ’25 when Gibbs David W sold 7,117 shares for $146.60 per share. The transaction valued at 1,043,352 led to the insider holds 102,893 shares of the business.

Gibbs David W bought 7,117 shares of YUM for $1,043,352 on Jul 15 ’25. On Jul 01 ’25, another insider, Mezvinsky Scott, who serves as the KFC Division CEO of the company, sold 272 shares for $148.28 each. As a result, the insider received 40,332 and left with 1,755 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, YUM now has a Market Capitalization of 40621805568 and an Enterprise Value of 52807778304. As of this moment, Yum’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.70. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.824 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.224.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for YUM is 0.73, which has changed by 0.14156067 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, YUM has reached a high of $163.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $122.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.11%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.87%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, YUM traded on average about 1.94M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1754140 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 278.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 277.54M. Insiders hold about 0.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.79% stake in the company. Shares short for YUM as of 1749772800 were 4241183 with a Short Ratio of 2.82, compared to 1747267200 on 4373235. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4241183 and a Short% of Float of 1.7399999999999998.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for YUM is 2.76, which was 2.76 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.019034483The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.8. The current Payout Ratio is 51.40% for YUM, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-05-27 with an ex-dividend date of 1748304000. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2016-11-01 when the company split stock in a 1391:1000 ratio.