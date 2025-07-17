Market Momentum: Silexion Therapeutics Corp (SLXN) Registers a -8.56 Decrease, Closing at 0.69

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

Silexion Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: SLXN) closed the day trading at $0.69 down -8.56% from the previous closing price of $0.76. In other words, the price has decreased by -$8.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.66 million shares were traded. SLXN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.656.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SLXN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.22 and its Current Ratio is at 3.22. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.29.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SLXN now has a Market Capitalization of 6041211 and an Enterprise Value of 10119838.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SLXN is 0.05, which has changed by -0.9361476 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SLXN has reached a high of $122.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -22.34%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -59.16%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SLXN traded about 1.83M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SLXN traded about 1311200 shares per day. A total of 8.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.91M. Insiders hold about 9.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.41% stake in the company. Shares short for SLXN as of 1749772800 were 315007 with a Short Ratio of 0.20, compared to 1747267200 on 422661. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 315007 and a Short% of Float of 3.8399997999999997.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0