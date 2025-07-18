Market Momentum: Teradyne, Inc (TER) Registers a 0.89 Increase, Closing at 92.8

Teradyne, Inc (NASDAQ: TER) closed the day trading at $92.8 up 0.89% from the previous closing price of $91.98. In other words, the price has increased by $0.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.81 million shares were traded. TER stock price reached its highest trading level at $93.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $90.31.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TER, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 29.32 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.47. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.61 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

On July 10, 2025, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $80.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 ’25 when JOHNSON MERCEDES sold 625 shares for $110.96 per share. The transaction valued at 69,350 led to the insider holds 12,768 shares of the business.

JOHNSON MERCEDES bought 625 shares of TER for $69,350 on Mar 03 ’25. On Feb 04 ’25, another insider, Mehta Sanjay, who serves as the VP and Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 1,384 shares for $111.49 each. As a result, the insider received 154,302 and left with 36,576 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TER now has a Market Capitalization of 14886976512 and an Enterprise Value of 13985978368. As of this moment, Teradyne,’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.813 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.344.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TER is 1.70, which has changed by -0.41582823 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TER has reached a high of $159.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $65.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.14%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -10.04%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TER traded about 3.23M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TER traded about 3524250 shares per day. A total of 160.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 159.96M. Insiders hold about 0.29% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.57% stake in the company. Shares short for TER as of 1749772800 were 6360808 with a Short Ratio of 2.14, compared to 1747267200 on 7163009. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6360808 and a Short% of Float of 4.4799999999999995.

Dividends & Splits

TER’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.48, up from 0.48 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0052185254The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.41. The current Payout Ratio is 14.45% for TER, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-05-22 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-05-22. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1999-09-01 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The current assessment of Teradyne, Inc (TER) involves the perspectives of 13.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.9, with high estimates of $1.21 and low estimates of $0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.97 and $2.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.37. EPS for the following year is $4.54, with 17.0 analysts recommending between $5.34 and $3.59.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $649.02M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $663.5M to a low estimate of $642.9M. As of the current estimate, Teradyne, Inc’s year-ago sales were $729.88MFor the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $762.1M. There is a high estimate of $830M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $701.33M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TER’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.77B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.82BBased on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.82B and the low estimate is $3.1B.

