Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) closed the day trading at $0.6 up 1.58% from the previous closing price of $0.59. In other words, the price has increased by $1.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 23.19 million shares were traded. TLRY stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6218 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.594.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TLRY, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.61 and its Current Ratio is at 2.62. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Alliance Global Partners on April 05, 2024, Reiterated its Neutral rating but revised its target price to $2.75 from $2.25 previously.

On November 02, 2022, Bernstein started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Perform rating and target price of $3.90.

The Benchmark Company Downgraded its Hold to Sell on July 29, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $3.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 ’24 when Merton Carl A bought 26,000 shares for $1.36 per share. The transaction valued at 35,360 led to the insider holds 26,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TLRY now has a Market Capitalization of 619876928 and an Enterprise Value of 480932608. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.582 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.016.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TLRY is 1.81, which has changed by -0.6580311 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TLRY has reached a high of $2.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.49%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -36.25%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TLRY traded about 29.80M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TLRY traded about 49758150 shares per day. A total of 1.04B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.03B. Insiders hold about 0.73% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.92% stake in the company. Shares short for TLRY as of 1749772800 were 200130939 with a Short Ratio of 6.93, compared to 1747267200 on 189834318. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 200130939 and a Short% of Float of 19.82.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0