Market Momentum: Universal Health Services, Inc (UHS) Registers a -3.76 Decrease, Closing at 170.28

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

Universal Health Services, Inc (NYSE: UHS) closed the day trading at $170.28 down -3.76% from the previous closing price of $176.94. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.25 million shares were traded. UHS stock price reached its highest trading level at $176.175 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $168.61.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of UHS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 86.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.23 and its Current Ratio is at 1.32. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.73.

On April 15, 2025, Robert W. Baird Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $224.

On March 26, 2025, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $200.Morgan Stanley initiated its Equal-Weight rating on March 26, 2025, with a $200 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 14 ’25 when Singer Maria Ruderman sold 1,097 shares for $191.48 per share. The transaction valued at 210,053 led to the insider holds 7,884 shares of the business.

Singer Maria Ruderman sold 1,000 shares of UHS for $179,161 on Mar 10 ’25. The Director now owns 7,916 shares after completing the transaction at $179.16 per share. On Mar 10 ’25, another insider, MARIA RUDERMAN SINGER, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $179.16 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UHS now has a Market Capitalization of 10972911616 and an Enterprise Value of 16740883456. As of this moment, Universal’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.93. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.041 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.144.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for UHS is 1.25, which has changed by -0.002338469 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, UHS has reached a high of $243.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $153.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.03%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -10.06%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, UHS traded about 844.60K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, UHS traded about 780770 shares per day. A total of 57.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.87M. Insiders hold about 16.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.43% stake in the company. Shares short for UHS as of 1749772800 were 2177443 with a Short Ratio of 2.59, compared to 1747267200 on 2498790. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2177443 and a Short% of Float of 5.4.

Dividends & Splits

UHS’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.80, up from 0.8 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0045213066The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.49. The current Payout Ratio is 4.76% for UHS, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-02 with an ex-dividend date of 1748822400. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2009-12-16 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.