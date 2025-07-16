Market Recap: Amaze Holdings Inc (AMZE)’s Negative Momentum, Closing at 7.13

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

The closing price of Amaze Holdings Inc (AMEX: AMZE) was $7.13 for the day, down -37.46% from the previous closing price of $11.4. In other words, the price has decreased by -$37.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.87 million shares were traded. AMZE stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.5 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.13.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AMZE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.06 and its Current Ratio is at 0.07. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 10 ’25 when Day Aaron bought 73,716 shares for $0.44 per share. The transaction valued at 32,221 led to the insider holds 73,716 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMZE now has a Market Capitalization of 37630784 and an Enterprise Value of 10628516. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 150.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.07. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 41.728.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AMZE is 1.91, which has changed by -0.17391306 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AMZE has reached a high of $28.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -22.65%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -47.52%.

Shares Statistics:

AMZE traded an average of 42.63K shares per day over the past three months and 104200 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 5.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.81M. Insiders hold about 8.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.29% stake in the company. Shares short for AMZE as of 1749772800 were 13866 with a Short Ratio of 0.46, compared to 1747267200 on 9440. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13866 and a Short% of Float of 2.11.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.32 and $0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.32. EPS for the following year is $0.63, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.63 and $0.63.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $40.24M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $40.24M and the low estimate is $40.24M.