Market Recap: Berry Corp (BRY)’s Negative Momentum, Closing at 3.03

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The closing price of Berry Corp (NASDAQ: BRY) was $3.03 for the day, down -2.26% from the previous closing price of $3.1. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.76 million shares were traded. BRY stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.02.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BRY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.06. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.79 and its Current Ratio is at 0.88. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

On August 14, 2023, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $9.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on July 17, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $9 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 23 ’24 when Araujo Fernando sold 33,950 shares for $6.22 per share. The transaction valued at 211,040 led to the insider holds 253,045 shares of the business.

FERNANDO G. ARAUJO bought 33,950 shares of BRY for $211,040 on Aug 23 ’24.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BRY now has a Market Capitalization of 235116480 and an Enterprise Value of 600345472. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.796 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.632.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BRY is 1.11, which has changed by -0.54612005 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BRY has reached a high of $6.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.24%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -20.32%.

Shares Statistics:

BRY traded an average of 1.05M shares per day over the past three months and 683650 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 77.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.22M. Insiders hold about 3.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.22% stake in the company. Shares short for BRY as of 1749772800 were 2584335 with a Short Ratio of 1.06, compared to 1747267200 on 2152510. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2584335 and a Short% of Float of 3.39.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.26, BRY has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.21. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.08387097The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 8.27.