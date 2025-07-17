Market Recap: Bioventus Inc (BVS)’s Positive Momentum, Closing at 6.64

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The closing price of Bioventus Inc (NASDAQ: BVS) was $6.64 for the day, up 0.61% from the previous closing price of $6.6. In other words, the price has increased by $0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.62 million shares were traded. BVS stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.765 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.47.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BVS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.79. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.89 and its Current Ratio is at 1.43. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on July 07, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

On December 17, 2024, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $12 to $13.

Canaccord Genuity Upgraded its Hold to Buy on December 07, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $7.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 11 ’25 when Singleton Mark Leonard sold 3,875 shares for $7.57 per share. The transaction valued at 29,334 led to the insider holds 141,088 shares of the business.

D’Adamio Anthony sold 2,958 shares of BVS for $22,392 on Apr 11 ’25. The SVP & General Counsel now owns 131,416 shares after completing the transaction at $7.57 per share. On Apr 11 ’25, another insider, CHURCH KATRINA J, who serves as the SVP & Chief Compliance Officer of the company, sold 1,283 shares for $7.57 each. As a result, the insider received 9,712 and left with 55,557 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BVS now has a Market Capitalization of 440614464 and an Enterprise Value of 819946368. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.444 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.943.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BVS is 0.84, which has changed by -0.054166675 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BVS has reached a high of $14.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.81%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -30.36%.

Shares Statistics:

BVS traded an average of 429.27K shares per day over the past three months and 366810 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 66.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.06M. Insiders hold about 32.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.43% stake in the company. Shares short for BVS as of 1749772800 were 1220931 with a Short Ratio of 3.80, compared to 1747267200 on 1078543. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1220931 and a Short% of Float of 4.82.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0