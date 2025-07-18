Market Recap: Centrus Energy Corp (LEU)’s Positive Momentum, Closing at 233.89

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The closing price of Centrus Energy Corp (AMEX: LEU) was $233.89 for the day, up 2.92% from the previous closing price of $227.26. In other words, the price has increased by $2.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.05 million shares were traded. LEU stock price reached its highest trading level at $235.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $225.9.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LEU’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 69.91. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.26 and its Current Ratio is at 2.01. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.95.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on July 11, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $220.

On July 07, 2025, Northland Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $205.

On June 26, 2025, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $148.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 15 ’25 when SAWATZKE BRADLEY J bought 5,949 shares for $213.24 per share.

HARRILL KEVIN J sold 1,728 shares of LEU for $217,728 on May 30 ’25. The CFO & Treasurer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $126.00 per share. On May 13 ’25, another insider, Donelson John M A, who serves as the SVP, Sales & Chief Mktg Off of the company, sold 3,732 shares for $96.31 each. As a result, the insider received 359,429 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LEU now has a Market Capitalization of 3984854016 and an Enterprise Value of 2925486336. As of this moment, Centrus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 76.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 18.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.206 whereas that against EBITDA is 28.049.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LEU is 1.35, which has changed by 3.424509 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LEU has reached a high of $229.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 57.84%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 144.45%.

Shares Statistics:

LEU traded an average of 1.16M shares per day over the past three months and 1012580 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 16.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.62M. Insiders hold about 8.31% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.92% stake in the company. Shares short for LEU as of 1749772800 were 3283376 with a Short Ratio of 2.49, compared to 1747267200 on 2765658. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3283376 and a Short% of Float of 20.330000000000002.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.94. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for LEU, which recently paid a dividend on 2005-11-22 with an ex-dividend date of 2005-11-22. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2014-09-30 when the company split stock in a 91:1000 ratio.