Market Recap Check: Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc (ABOS)’s Positive Finish at 1.48, Up/Down 7.25

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

The price of Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ABOS) closed at $1.48 in the last session, up 7.25% from day before closing price of $1.38. In other words, the price has increased by $7.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.65 million shares were traded. ABOS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ABOS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.02 and its Current Ratio is at 8.02. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on June 17, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

On July 26, 2024, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.

On December 12, 2023, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.Deutsche Bank initiated its Buy rating on December 12, 2023, with a $8 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 23 ’25 when Zuga Matt sold 28,902 shares for $1.72 per share. The transaction valued at 49,633 led to the insider holds 231,744 shares of the business.

Zuga Matt sold 4,364 shares of ABOS for $6,986 on Jan 21 ’25. The CFO & Chief Business Officer now owns 260,646 shares after completing the transaction at $1.60 per share. On Jan 21 ’25, another insider, OConnell Daniel Joseph, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 12,619 shares for $1.59 each. As a result, the insider received 20,102 and left with 667,488 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ABOS now has a Market Capitalization of 89648632 and an Enterprise Value of -49102828.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ABOS is 0.11, which has changed by -0.5269841 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ABOS has reached a high of $3.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.79%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -9.41%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ABOS traded on average about 422.80K shares per day over the past 3-months and 391370 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 60.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.20M. Insiders hold about 27.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.48% stake in the company. Shares short for ABOS as of 1749772800 were 2677418 with a Short Ratio of 4.04, compared to 1747267200 on 1875563. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2677418 and a Short% of Float of 5.96.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0