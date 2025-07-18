Market Recap Check: AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc (UAVS)’s Positive Finish at 1.47, Up/Down 0.68

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

The price of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc (AMEX: UAVS) closed at $1.47 in the last session, up 0.68% from day before closing price of $1.46. In other words, the price has increased by $0.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.06 million shares were traded. UAVS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.645 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.42.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at UAVS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.96. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 22 ’25 when DAY L B bought 4,000 shares for $0.78 per share. The transaction valued at 3,120 led to the insider holds 19,000 shares of the business.

DAY L B bought 1,000 shares of UAVS for $1,020 on Apr 07 ’25. The Director now owns 15,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.02 per share. On Oct 28 ’24, another insider, BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 102,185 shares for $2.51 each. As a result, the insider received 256,484 and left with 2 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UAVS now has a Market Capitalization of 20470780 and an Enterprise Value of 13930798. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.06 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.823.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for UAVS is 2.85, which has changed by -0.93791664 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, UAVS has reached a high of $29.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.49%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -44.94%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, UAVS traded on average about 3.10M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4228620 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 13.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.22M. Insiders hold about 5.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.80% stake in the company. Shares short for UAVS as of 1749772800 were 1405795 with a Short Ratio of 0.39, compared to 1747267200 on 398820. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1405795 and a Short% of Float of 11.219999999999999.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

