Market Recap Check: Brazil Potash Corp (GRO)’s Positive Finish at 1.78, Up/Down 1.14

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

The price of Brazil Potash Corp (AMEX: GRO) closed at $1.78 in the last session, up 1.14% from day before closing price of $1.76. In other words, the price has increased by $1.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.7 million shares were traded. GRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.65.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GRO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.43 and its Current Ratio is at 5.43. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH MKM on January 07, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $17.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GRO now has a Market Capitalization of 68376384 and an Enterprise Value of 39210448.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GRO has reached a high of $15.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.80%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -56.65%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GRO traded on average about 997.31K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1267160 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 38.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.80M. Insiders hold about 45.86% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.29% stake in the company. Shares short for GRO as of 1749772800 were 97100 with a Short Ratio of 0.07, compared to 1747267200 on 56193. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 97100 and a Short% of Float of 0.5599999999999999.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Brazil Potash Corp (GRO) is currently in progress, with 1 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.31 and -$0.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.31. EPS for the following year is -$0.33, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.33 and -$0.33.