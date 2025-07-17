Market Recap Check: Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE)’s Negative Finish at 13.96, Up/Down -1.83

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

The price of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE: CVE) closed at $13.96 in the last session, down -1.83% from day before closing price of $14.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9.16 million shares were traded. CVE stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.245 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.915.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CVE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.29. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.84 and its Current Ratio is at 1.46. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 17 ’25 when CK Hutchison Holdings bought 684,838 shares for $14.80 per share.

CK Hutchison Holdings bought 1,201,343 shares of CVE for $17,554,024 on Jun 16 ’25. On Jun 13 ’25, another insider, CK Hutchison Holdings, who serves as the Affiliate of the company, bought 2,438,525 shares for $14.73 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CVE now has a Market Capitalization of 25320368128 and an Enterprise Value of 32902393856. As of this moment, Cenovus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.604 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.56.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CVE is 0.97, which has changed by -0.29466468 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CVE has reached a high of $20.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.62%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -3.90%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CVE traded on average about 12.40M shares per day over the past 3-months and 9855010 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.82B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.27B. Insiders hold about 29.86% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.11% stake in the company. Shares short for CVE as of 1749772800 were 50280917 with a Short Ratio of 4.06, compared to 1747267200 on 12769805.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CVE is 0.53, which was 0.855 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.060126584The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.89.