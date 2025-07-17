Market Recap Check: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)’s Negative Finish at 34.4, Up/Down -0.92

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

The price of Comcast Corp (NASDAQ: CMCSA) closed at $34.4 in the last session, down -0.92% from day before closing price of $34.72. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 20.94 million shares were traded. CMCSA stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.28.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CMCSA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.65 and its Current Ratio is at 0.65. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.07.

On April 14, 2025, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $31.

Exane BNP Paribas Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on April 10, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $31.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 27 ’24 when ROBERTS BRIAN L sold 235,051 shares for $42.80 per share. The transaction valued at 10,061,170 led to the insider holds 6,434,877 shares of the business.

ROBERTS BRIAN L sold 234,464 shares of CMCSA for $10,002,633 on Nov 26 ’24. The Chairman of Board & CEO now owns 6,669,928 shares after completing the transaction at $42.66 per share. On Nov 26 ’24, another insider, Cavanagh Michael J, who serves as the President of the company, sold 107,622 shares for $42.53 each. As a result, the insider received 4,577,045 and left with 452,650 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CMCSA now has a Market Capitalization of 128439287808 and an Enterprise Value of 224446889984. As of this moment, Comcast’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.817 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.865.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CMCSA is 0.93, which has changed by -0.10022724 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CMCSA has reached a high of $45.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.60%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -8.03%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CMCSA traded on average about 21.00M shares per day over the past 3-months and 16889070 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 3.73B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.70B. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.22% stake in the company. Shares short for CMCSA as of 1749772800 were 43267330 with a Short Ratio of 2.51, compared to 1747267200 on 58615612. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 43267330 and a Short% of Float of 1.17.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CMCSA is 1.28, which was 1.26 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.03629032The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.55. The current Payout Ratio is 29.93% for CMCSA, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-07-02 with an ex-dividend date of 1751414400. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2017-02-21 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.