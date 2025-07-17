Market Recap Check: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)’s Negative Finish at 34.4, Up/Down -0.92

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

The price of Comcast Corp (NASDAQ: CMCSA) closed at $34.4 in the last session, down -0.92% from day before closing price of $34.72. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 20.94 million shares were traded. CMCSA stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.28.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CMCSA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.65 and its Current Ratio is at 0.65. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.07.

On April 14, 2025, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $31.

Exane BNP Paribas Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on April 10, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $31.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 27 ’24 when ROBERTS BRIAN L sold 235,051 shares for $42.80 per share. The transaction valued at 10,061,170 led to the insider holds 6,434,877 shares of the business.

ROBERTS BRIAN L sold 234,464 shares of CMCSA for $10,002,633 on Nov 26 ’24. The Chairman of Board & CEO now owns 6,669,928 shares after completing the transaction at $42.66 per share. On Nov 26 ’24, another insider, Cavanagh Michael J, who serves as the President of the company, sold 107,622 shares for $42.53 each. As a result, the insider received 4,577,045 and left with 452,650 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CMCSA now has a Market Capitalization of 128439287808 and an Enterprise Value of 224446889984. As of this moment, Comcast’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.817 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.865.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CMCSA is 0.93, which has changed by -0.10022724 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CMCSA has reached a high of $45.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.60%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -8.03%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CMCSA traded on average about 21.00M shares per day over the past 3-months and 16889070 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 3.73B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.70B. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.22% stake in the company. Shares short for CMCSA as of 1749772800 were 43267330 with a Short Ratio of 2.51, compared to 1747267200 on 58615612. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 43267330 and a Short% of Float of 1.17.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CMCSA is 1.28, which was 1.26 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.03629032The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.55. The current Payout Ratio is 29.93% for CMCSA, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-07-02 with an ex-dividend date of 1751414400. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2017-02-21 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

  • CMCSA, CMCSA stock, Comcast Corp, NASDAQ:CMCSA

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Related Posts

DWinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.