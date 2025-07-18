Market Recap Check: DevvStream Corp (DEVS)’s Negative Finish at 0.37, Up/Down -4.17

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The price of DevvStream Corp (NASDAQ: DEVS) closed at $0.37 in the last session, down -4.17% from day before closing price of $0.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.54 million shares were traded. DEVS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3964 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.361.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DEVS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.06 and its Current Ratio is at 0.06.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DEVS now has a Market Capitalization of 12919586 and an Enterprise Value of 16035737. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1577.699 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.412.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DEVS is 0.62, which has changed by -0.75333333 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DEVS has reached a high of $15.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -15.25%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -80.07%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DEVS traded on average about 18.28M shares per day over the past 3-months and 336870 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 30.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.06M. Insiders hold about 52.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.27% stake in the company. Shares short for DEVS as of 1749772800 were 1108683 with a Short Ratio of 0.05, compared to 1747267200 on 3641250.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0