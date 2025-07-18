Market Recap Check: DevvStream Corp (DEVS)’s Negative Finish at 0.37, Up/Down -4.17

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The price of DevvStream Corp (NASDAQ: DEVS) closed at $0.37 in the last session, down -4.17% from day before closing price of $0.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.54 million shares were traded. DEVS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3964 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.361.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DEVS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.06 and its Current Ratio is at 0.06.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DEVS now has a Market Capitalization of 12919586 and an Enterprise Value of 16035737. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1577.699 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.412.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DEVS is 0.62, which has changed by -0.75333333 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DEVS has reached a high of $15.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -15.25%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -80.07%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DEVS traded on average about 18.28M shares per day over the past 3-months and 336870 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 30.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.06M. Insiders hold about 52.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.27% stake in the company. Shares short for DEVS as of 1749772800 were 1108683 with a Short Ratio of 0.05, compared to 1747267200 on 3641250.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

  • DEVS, DEVS stock, DevvStream Corp, NASDAQ:DEVS

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Related Posts

DWinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.