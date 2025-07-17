Market Recap Check: Geo Group, Inc (GEO)’s Positive Finish at 25.51, Up/Down 1.88

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The price of Geo Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) closed at $25.51 in the last session, up 1.88% from day before closing price of $25.04. In other words, the price has increased by $1.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.27 million shares were traded. GEO stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.0.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GEO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 52.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.29 and its Current Ratio is at 1.29. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.31.

On October 02, 2023, Northland Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $14.Northland Capital initiated its Outperform rating on October 02, 2023, with a $14 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 27 ’25 when March Shayn P. sold 7,500 shares for $30.00 per share. The transaction valued at 225,000 led to the insider holds 67,469 shares of the business.

March Shayn P. bought 7,500 shares of GEO for $225,000 on Mar 27 ’25. On Mar 13 ’25, another insider, Mannarino Nicole, who serves as the Chief Compliance Officer of the company, sold 646 shares for $25.43 each. As a result, the insider received 16,428 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GEO now has a Market Capitalization of 3605660160 and an Enterprise Value of 5029958656. As of this moment, Geo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 137.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.076 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.963.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GEO is 0.76, which has changed by 0.46436524 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GEO has reached a high of $36.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.96%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -1.00%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GEO traded on average about 2.97M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2900390 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 141.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 133.32M. Insiders hold about 5.68% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.01% stake in the company. Shares short for GEO as of 1749772800 were 9204564 with a Short Ratio of 2.91, compared to 1747267200 on 8741977. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9204564 and a Short% of Float of 8.01.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 11.18. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for GEO, which recently paid a dividend on 2021-01-22 with an ex-dividend date of 1611273600. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2017-04-25 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

