Market Recap Check: Innovation Beverage Group Ltd (IBG)’s Negative Finish at 0.87, Up/Down -17.92

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

The price of Innovation Beverage Group Ltd (NASDAQ: IBG) closed at $0.87 in the last session, down -17.92% from day before closing price of $1.06. In other words, the price has decreased by -$17.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.14 million shares were traded. IBG stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0317 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.86.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at IBG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 07 ’25 when 114 Assets Inc bought 1,243,828 shares for $0.96 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IBG now has a Market Capitalization of 8074592 and an Enterprise Value of 6593267. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.249 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.635.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IBG has reached a high of $3.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.05%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.25%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, IBG traded on average about 1.98M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8478490 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 8.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.44M. Insiders hold about 41.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.35% stake in the company. Shares short for IBG as of 1749772800 were 40872 with a Short Ratio of 0.01, compared to 1747267200 on 23390. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 40872 and a Short% of Float of 0.5599999999999999.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0