Market Recap Check: Inspire Medical Systems Inc (INSP)’s Negative Finish at 128.0, Up/Down -1.73

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

The price of Inspire Medical Systems Inc (NYSE: INSP) closed at $128.0 in the last session, down -1.73% from day before closing price of $130.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.57 million shares were traded. INSP stock price reached its highest trading level at $133.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $127.6102.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at INSP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 47.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.44 and its Current Ratio is at 9.01. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on November 20, 2024, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $255 from $220 previously.

On May 08, 2024, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $265 to $225.

On April 19, 2024, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $285.RBC Capital Mkts initiated its Outperform rating on April 19, 2024, with a $285 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 ’25 when Rondoni John sold 1,734 shares for $149.38 per share. The transaction valued at 259,025 led to the insider holds 13,766 shares of the business.

JOHN RONDONI bought 1,734 shares of INSP for $259,025 on May 19 ’25. On May 02 ’25, another insider, mcCormick Shawn, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 360 shares for $160.00 each. As a result, the insider received 57,600 and left with 24,046 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INSP now has a Market Capitalization of 3775219200 and an Enterprise Value of 3491760640. As of this moment, Inspire’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 58.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 39.56. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.93. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.156 whereas that against EBITDA is 59.616.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for INSP is 1.23, which has changed by -0.10670692 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, INSP has reached a high of $225.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $123.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.19%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -25.60%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, INSP traded on average about 539.89K shares per day over the past 3-months and 659920 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 29.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.84M. Insiders hold about 5.61% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 111.44% stake in the company. Shares short for INSP as of 1749772800 were 3398569 with a Short Ratio of 6.09, compared to 1747267200 on 3201586. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3398569 and a Short% of Float of 15.49.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 14.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of Inspire Medical Systems Inc (INSP).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.6, with high estimates of $0.72 and low estimates of $0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.3 and $2.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.26. EPS for the following year is $3.21, with 14.0 analysts recommending between $3.69 and $2.82.

Revenue Estimates

According to 16 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $214.5M. It ranges from a high estimate of $217.6M to a low estimate of $211.23M. As of the current estimate, Inspire Medical Systems Inc’s year-ago sales were $195.88MFor the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $240.34M. There is a high estimate of $244.06M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $233.9M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INSP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $954.49M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $940M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $949.17M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $802.8MBased on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.13B and the low estimate is $1.09B.