Market Recap Check: MasterBrand Inc (MBC)’s Positive Finish at 11.25, Up/Down 0.90

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

The price of MasterBrand Inc (NYSE: MBC) closed at $11.25 in the last session, up 0.90% from day before closing price of $11.15. In other words, the price has increased by $0.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.82 million shares were traded. MBC stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.02.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MBC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.01. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.85.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Loop Capital on May 10, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $13 from $9 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 ’25 when Crisci Robert bought 20,000 shares for $14.08 per share. The transaction valued at 281,600 led to the insider holds 66,435 shares of the business.

CHUGG JULIANA L bought 6,989 shares of MBC for $99,037 on Feb 24 ’25. The Director now owns 33,424 shares after completing the transaction at $14.17 per share. On Sep 13 ’24, another insider, Young Mark A., who serves as the VP, Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 4,715 shares for $16.33 each. As a result, the insider received 77,003 and left with 45,148 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MBC now has a Market Capitalization of 1425802496 and an Enterprise Value of 2401341184. As of this moment, MasterBrand’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.882 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.109.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MBC is 1.42, which has changed by -0.34071553 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MBC has reached a high of $20.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.47%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -21.65%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MBC traded on average about 1.02M shares per day over the past 3-months and 861150 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 127.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 124.10M. Insiders hold about 2.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.48% stake in the company. Shares short for MBC as of 1749772800 were 4024268 with a Short Ratio of 3.82, compared to 1747267200 on 3878198. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4024268 and a Short% of Float of 3.8399997999999997.

Dividends & Splits

