Market Recap Check: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)’s Negative Finish at 221.06, Up/Down -1.58

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

The price of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI) closed at $221.06 in the last session, down -1.58% from day before closing price of $224.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.4 million shares were traded. NXPI stock price reached its highest trading level at $226.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $220.9.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NXPI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.47 and its Current Ratio is at 2.08. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on July 10, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $276.

On April 30, 2025, TD Cowen reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $185 to $210.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on February 20, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $210 to $290.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 02 ’25 when Wuamett Jennifer sold 9,132 shares for $230.00 per share. The transaction valued at 2,100,360 led to the insider holds 27,088 shares of the business.

JENNIFER B WUAMETT bought 9,132 shares of NXPI for $2,100,360 on Jul 02 ’25. On Jun 16 ’25, another insider, Micallef Andrew, who serves as the EVP, Chief Operations Officer of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $213.94 each. As a result, the insider received 213,940 and left with 7,828 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NXPI now has a Market Capitalization of 55846162432 and an Enterprise Value of 63288844288. As of this moment, NXP’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.136 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.829.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NXPI is 1.43, which has changed by -0.22756034 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NXPI has reached a high of $296.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $148.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.28%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.51%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NXPI traded on average about 2.77M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2344480 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 253.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 252.28M. Insiders hold about 0.14% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.18% stake in the company. Shares short for NXPI as of 1749772800 were 5004612 with a Short Ratio of 2.17, compared to 1747267200 on 7410594. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5004612 and a Short% of Float of 2.21.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for NXPI is 4.06, which was 4.056 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.018057968The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.54.