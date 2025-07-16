Market Recap Check: Steakholder Foods Ltd ADR (STKH)’s Negative Finish at 1.63, Up/Down -9.44

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

The price of Steakholder Foods Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: STKH) closed at $1.63 in the last session, down -9.44% from day before closing price of $1.8. In other words, the price has decreased by -$9.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.59 million shares were traded. STKH stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.755 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.52.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at STKH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.06 and its Current Ratio is at 1.06. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, STKH now has a Market Capitalization of 1517609 and an Enterprise Value of 551718912. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 132.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 55171.89 whereas that against EBITDA is -68.887.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for STKH is 1.52, which has changed by -0.8956522 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, STKH has reached a high of $17.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -27.71%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -77.52%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, STKH traded on average about 1.12M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5710780 shares per day over the past 10 days. Shares short for STKH as of 1749772800 were 139889 with a Short Ratio of 0.07, compared to 1747267200 on 22430. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 139889 and a Short% of Float of 19.18.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

