Market Recap Check: Tempus AI Inc (TEM)’s Negative Finish at 55.89, Up/Down -3.34

The price of Tempus AI Inc (NASDAQ: TEM) closed at $55.89 in the last session, down -3.34% from day before closing price of $57.82. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9.31 million shares were traded. TEM stock price reached its highest trading level at $59.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $55.7683.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TEM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.56 and its Current Ratio is at 1.71. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on April 21, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $60.

On February 25, 2025, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $50 to $55.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 07 ’25 when Fukushima Ryan sold 5,000 shares for $60.00 per share. The transaction valued at 300,000 led to the insider holds 145,000 shares of the business.

VANESSA L KUBO bought 20,000 shares of TEM for $1,219,400 on Jul 07 ’25. On Jul 01 ’25, another insider, Doudna Jennifer A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 625 shares for $62.52 each. As a result, the insider received 39,075 and left with 26,554 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TEM now has a Market Capitalization of 9675453440 and an Enterprise Value of 11638771712. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 29.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.488 whereas that against EBITDA is -17.682.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TEM is 5.18, which has changed by 0.41924393 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TEM has reached a high of $91.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.68%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.94%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TEM traded on average about 12.70M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8701440 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 167.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 89.95M. Insiders hold about 48.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.03% stake in the company. Shares short for TEM as of 1749772800 were 19611628 with a Short Ratio of 1.74, compared to 1747267200 on 21065816. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19611628 and a Short% of Float of 15.630000999999998.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Tempus AI Inc (TEM) is currently in progress, with 8.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.59 and -$0.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.73. EPS for the following year is -$0.01, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $0.57 and -$0.37.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $296.84M. It ranges from a high estimate of $302.5M to a low estimate of $287.08M. As of the current estimate, Tempus AI Inc’s year-ago sales were $165.97MFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $327.3M. There is a high estimate of $331.81M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $321.5M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TEM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $693.4MBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.65B and the low estimate is $1.5B.