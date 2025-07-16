Market Recap Check: United Bankshares, Inc (UBSI)’s Negative Finish at 36.57, Up/Down -3.64

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The price of United Bankshares, Inc (NASDAQ: UBSI) closed at $36.57 in the last session, down -3.64% from day before closing price of $37.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.68 million shares were traded. UBSI stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.54.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at UBSI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

On April 04, 2023, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $32.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 24 ’25 when DuMond Sara bought 2,600 shares for $35.01 per share. The transaction valued at 91,026 led to the insider holds 5,054 shares of the business.

NESSELROAD MARK R sold 6,000 shares of UBSI for $234,965 on Dec 18 ’24. The Director now owns 35,424 shares after completing the transaction at $39.16 per share. On Dec 18 ’24, another insider, NESSELROAD MARK R, who serves as the Member of immediate family of of the company, bought 6,000 shares for $40.05 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UBSI now has a Market Capitalization of 5195133952 and an Enterprise Value of 3370062336. As of this moment, United’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.3.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for UBSI is 0.81, which has changed by 0.025398493 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, UBSI has reached a high of $44.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.29%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -1.44%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, UBSI traded on average about 766.65K shares per day over the past 3-months and 756820 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 142.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 138.74M. Insiders hold about 2.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.87% stake in the company. Shares short for UBSI as of 1749772800 were 3692899 with a Short Ratio of 5.77, compared to 1747267200 on 3608893. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3692899 and a Short% of Float of 3.06.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for UBSI is 1.48, which was 1.48 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.038998682The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.16. The current Payout Ratio is 53.78% for UBSI, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-13 with an ex-dividend date of 1749772800. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1998-03-30 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

United Bankshares, Inc (UBSI) is currently under the scrutiny of 6.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.78, with high estimates of $0.81 and low estimates of $0.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.18 and $3.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.1. EPS for the following year is $3.2, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $3.25 and $3.1.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $297.99M. It ranges from a high estimate of $299.07M to a low estimate of $296.9M. As of the current estimate, United Bankshares, Inc’s year-ago sales were $255.94MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $303.9M. There is a high estimate of $305.51M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $302.3M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UBSI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.04BBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.25B and the low estimate is $1.25B.