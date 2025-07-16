Market Recap Check: United Bankshares, Inc (UBSI)’s Negative Finish at 36.57, Up/Down -3.64

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The price of United Bankshares, Inc (NASDAQ: UBSI) closed at $36.57 in the last session, down -3.64% from day before closing price of $37.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.68 million shares were traded. UBSI stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.54.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at UBSI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

On April 04, 2023, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $32.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 24 ’25 when DuMond Sara bought 2,600 shares for $35.01 per share. The transaction valued at 91,026 led to the insider holds 5,054 shares of the business.

NESSELROAD MARK R sold 6,000 shares of UBSI for $234,965 on Dec 18 ’24. The Director now owns 35,424 shares after completing the transaction at $39.16 per share. On Dec 18 ’24, another insider, NESSELROAD MARK R, who serves as the Member of immediate family of of the company, bought 6,000 shares for $40.05 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UBSI now has a Market Capitalization of 5195133952 and an Enterprise Value of 3370062336. As of this moment, United’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.3.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for UBSI is 0.81, which has changed by 0.025398493 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, UBSI has reached a high of $44.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.29%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -1.44%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, UBSI traded on average about 766.65K shares per day over the past 3-months and 756820 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 142.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 138.74M. Insiders hold about 2.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.87% stake in the company. Shares short for UBSI as of 1749772800 were 3692899 with a Short Ratio of 5.77, compared to 1747267200 on 3608893. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3692899 and a Short% of Float of 3.06.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for UBSI is 1.48, which was 1.48 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.038998682The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.16. The current Payout Ratio is 53.78% for UBSI, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-13 with an ex-dividend date of 1749772800. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1998-03-30 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

United Bankshares, Inc (UBSI) is currently under the scrutiny of 6.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.78, with high estimates of $0.81 and low estimates of $0.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.18 and $3.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.1. EPS for the following year is $3.2, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $3.25 and $3.1.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $297.99M. It ranges from a high estimate of $299.07M to a low estimate of $296.9M. As of the current estimate, United Bankshares, Inc’s year-ago sales were $255.94MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $303.9M. There is a high estimate of $305.51M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $302.3M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UBSI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.04BBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.25B and the low estimate is $1.25B.

  • Inc., NASDAQ:UBSI, UBSI, UBSI stock, United Bankshares

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Related Posts

DWinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.