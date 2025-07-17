Market Recap Check: Wesbanco, Inc (WSBC)’s Negative Finish at 32.17, Up/Down -0.03

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

The price of Wesbanco, Inc (NASDAQ: WSBC) closed at $32.17 in the last session, down -0.03% from day before closing price of $32.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.73 million shares were traded. WSBC stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.52.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WSBC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

On February 10, 2025, Keefe Bruyette Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $40 to $44.

Raymond James Upgraded its Outperform to Strong Buy on December 06, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $35 to $44.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 22 ’25 when STEMLER KERRY M bought 275 shares for $30.90 per share. The transaction valued at 8,498 led to the insider holds 16,656 shares of the business.

STEMLER KERRY M bought 270 shares of WSBC for $8,343 on May 22 ’25. The Director now owns 109,356 shares after completing the transaction at $30.90 per share. On Nov 12 ’24, another insider, Clossin Todd, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $36.08 each. As a result, the insider received 180,407 and left with 143,547 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WSBC now has a Market Capitalization of 3077774592 and an Enterprise Value of 4063364864. As of this moment, Wesbanco,’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.131.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WSBC is 0.90, which has changed by 0.04178357 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WSBC has reached a high of $37.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.10%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -0.25%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WSBC traded on average about 546.10K shares per day over the past 3-months and 515060 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 95.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.40M. Insiders hold about 2.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.66% stake in the company. Shares short for WSBC as of 1749772800 were 1917231 with a Short Ratio of 3.77, compared to 1747267200 on 2320815. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1917231 and a Short% of Float of 2.0399998999999998.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for WSBC is 1.47, which was 1.46 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.045369796The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.46. The current Payout Ratio is 64.26% for WSBC, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-06 with an ex-dividend date of 1749168000. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1997-08-04 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

  • Inc., NASDAQ:WSBC, Wesbanco, WSBC, WSBC stock

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Related Posts

DWinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.