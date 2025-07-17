Market Recap Check: Wesbanco, Inc (WSBC)’s Negative Finish at 32.17, Up/Down -0.03

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

The price of Wesbanco, Inc (NASDAQ: WSBC) closed at $32.17 in the last session, down -0.03% from day before closing price of $32.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.73 million shares were traded. WSBC stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.52.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WSBC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

On February 10, 2025, Keefe Bruyette Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $40 to $44.

Raymond James Upgraded its Outperform to Strong Buy on December 06, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $35 to $44.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 22 ’25 when STEMLER KERRY M bought 275 shares for $30.90 per share. The transaction valued at 8,498 led to the insider holds 16,656 shares of the business.

STEMLER KERRY M bought 270 shares of WSBC for $8,343 on May 22 ’25. The Director now owns 109,356 shares after completing the transaction at $30.90 per share. On Nov 12 ’24, another insider, Clossin Todd, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $36.08 each. As a result, the insider received 180,407 and left with 143,547 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WSBC now has a Market Capitalization of 3077774592 and an Enterprise Value of 4063364864. As of this moment, Wesbanco,’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.131.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WSBC is 0.90, which has changed by 0.04178357 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WSBC has reached a high of $37.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.10%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -0.25%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WSBC traded on average about 546.10K shares per day over the past 3-months and 515060 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 95.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.40M. Insiders hold about 2.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.66% stake in the company. Shares short for WSBC as of 1749772800 were 1917231 with a Short Ratio of 3.77, compared to 1747267200 on 2320815. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1917231 and a Short% of Float of 2.0399998999999998.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for WSBC is 1.47, which was 1.46 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.045369796The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.46. The current Payout Ratio is 64.26% for WSBC, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-06 with an ex-dividend date of 1749168000. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1997-08-04 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.