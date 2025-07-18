Market Recap: Compass Pathways Plc ADR (CMPS)’s Negative Momentum, Closing at 3.88

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

The closing price of Compass Pathways Plc ADR (NASDAQ: CMPS) was $3.88 for the day, down -1.27% from the previous closing price of $3.93. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.92 million shares were traded. CMPS stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.84.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CMPS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.18 and its Current Ratio is at 10.18. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Evercore ISI on June 23, 2025, Downgraded its rating to In-line and sets its target price to $6 from $11 previously.

On February 27, 2025, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $11.

On July 23, 2024, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $23.RBC Capital Mkts initiated its Outperform rating on July 23, 2024, with a $23 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 26 ’24 when ATAI Life Sciences N.V. sold 2,660,000 shares for $6.05 per share. The transaction valued at 16,093,000 led to the insider holds 6,905,774 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CMPS now has a Market Capitalization of 363019808 and an Enterprise Value of 33895908.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CMPS is 2.12, which has changed by -0.5162972 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CMPS has reached a high of $8.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.98%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -8.06%.

Shares Statistics:

CMPS traded an average of 2.52M shares per day over the past three months and 2743520 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 92.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.17M. Insiders hold about 9.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.67% stake in the company. Shares short for CMPS as of 1749772800 were 5291606 with a Short Ratio of 3.77, compared to 1747267200 on 5100995. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5291606 and a Short% of Float of 5.7700000000000005.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0