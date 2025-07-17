Market Recap: Dow Inc (DOW)’s Positive Momentum, Closing at 28.14

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

The closing price of Dow Inc (NYSE: DOW) was $28.14 for the day, up 0.54% from the previous closing price of $27.99. In other words, the price has increased by $0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8.76 million shares were traded. DOW stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.605.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DOW’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.54. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.01.

On April 15, 2025, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $28.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on April 04, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $31.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 07 ’25 when Dial Debra L. bought 675 shares for $38.81 per share. The transaction valued at 26,197 led to the insider holds 2,700 shares of the business.

Banister Gaurdie E. JR. bought 7,339 shares of DOW for $299,932 on Dec 13 ’24. The Director now owns 10,924 shares after completing the transaction at $40.87 per share. On Dec 12 ’24, another insider, Fitterling James R, who serves as the Chair and CEO of the company, bought 14,200 shares for $41.52 each. As a result, the insider paid 589,574 and bolstered with 247,541 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DOW now has a Market Capitalization of 19891097600 and an Enterprise Value of 35671699456. As of this moment, Dow’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 70.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.837 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.89.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DOW is 0.86, which has changed by -0.4835466 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DOW has reached a high of $55.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.35%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -25.69%.

Shares Statistics:

DOW traded an average of 10.69M shares per day over the past three months and 13772210 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 706.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 703.88M. Insiders hold about 0.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.55% stake in the company. Shares short for DOW as of 1749772800 were 33527712 with a Short Ratio of 3.31, compared to 1747267200 on 29331224. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 33527712 and a Short% of Float of 5.37.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.8, DOW has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.10003573The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.55.