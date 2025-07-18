Market Recap: Moleculin Biotech Inc (MBRX)’s Positive Momentum, Closing at 0.84

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

The closing price of Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: MBRX) was $0.84 for the day, up 30.56% from the previous closing price of $0.64. In other words, the price has increased by $30.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9.47 million shares were traded. MBRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8657 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.655.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MBRX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.35 and its Current Ratio is at 1.35. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 11.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 8.25.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 23 ’25 when Foster Jonathan P. bought 270,270 shares for $0.37 per share. The transaction valued at 100,000 led to the insider holds 287,587 shares of the business.

KLEMP WALTER V bought 675,675 shares of MBRX for $250,000 on Jun 23 ’25. The CEO and President now owns 743,607 shares after completing the transaction at $0.37 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MBRX now has a Market Capitalization of 20137542 and an Enterprise Value of -3000909.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MBRX is 1.29, which has changed by -0.8517647 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MBRX has reached a high of $4.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.69%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -44.00%.

Shares Statistics:

MBRX traded an average of 4.55M shares per day over the past three months and 15649400 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 30.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.57M. Insiders hold about 8.74% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.89% stake in the company. Shares short for MBRX as of 1749772800 were 1933860 with a Short Ratio of 0.76, compared to 1747267200 on 981942. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1933860 and a Short% of Float of 13.79.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$5.28 and -$5.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.28. EPS for the following year is -$4.85, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$4.85 and -$4.85.

