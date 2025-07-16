Market Recap: Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (PTEN)’s Negative Momentum, Closing at 5.93

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

The closing price of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (NASDAQ: PTEN) was $5.93 for the day, down -5.87% from the previous closing price of $6.3. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7.62 million shares were traded. PTEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.92.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PTEN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.66. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.61. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on July 15, 2025, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On May 19, 2025, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $6.50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 ’25 when STEWART JAMES CARL sold 74,500 shares for $5.51 per share. The transaction valued at 410,495 led to the insider holds 925,254 shares of the business.

STEWART JAMES CARL sold 5,500 shares of PTEN for $32,890 on May 09 ’25. The Director now owns 999,754 shares after completing the transaction at $5.98 per share. On May 09 ’25, another insider, JCS Partners LP, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 80,000 shares for $6.00 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PTEN now has a Market Capitalization of 2288902912 and an Enterprise Value of 3366206976. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.654 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.13.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PTEN is 1.31, which has changed by -0.41935486 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PTEN has reached a high of $11.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.61%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -20.09%.

Shares Statistics:

PTEN traded an average of 13.27M shares per day over the past three months and 8378310 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 385.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 347.77M. Insiders hold about 9.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.08% stake in the company. Shares short for PTEN as of 1749772800 were 37649492 with a Short Ratio of 2.52, compared to 1747267200 on 27677601. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 37649492 and a Short% of Float of 13.859999.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.32, PTEN has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.32. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.050793648The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.3.