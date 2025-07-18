Market Recap: Redwire Corporation (RDW)’s Positive Momentum, Closing at 19.09

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

The closing price of Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW) was $19.09 for the day, up 9.09% from the previous closing price of $17.5. In other words, the price has increased by $9.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.97 million shares were traded. RDW stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.6133.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RDW’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.18 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on July 09, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On June 26, 2025, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $16.

B. Riley Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 27, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $9.50 to $27.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 19 ’25 when Baliff Jonathan bought 2,170 shares for $11.38 per share. The transaction valued at 24,684 led to the insider holds 1,028,954 shares of the business.

Isham Joanne O’Rourke bought 4,578 shares of RDW for $50,451 on Mar 17 ’25. The Director now owns 83,595 shares after completing the transaction at $11.02 per share. On Mar 13 ’25, another insider, Cannito Peter Anthony Jr, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, bought 10,683 shares for $9.36 each. As a result, the insider paid 99,992 and bolstered with 466,180 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RDW now has a Market Capitalization of 2721775872 and an Enterprise Value of 1462377344. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.266 whereas that against EBITDA is -52.133.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RDW is 2.55, which has changed by 1.3146214 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RDW has reached a high of $26.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.20%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.41%.

Shares Statistics:

RDW traded an average of 2.86M shares per day over the past three months and 3512000 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 76.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.03M. Insiders hold about 66.31% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.15% stake in the company. Shares short for RDW as of 1749772800 were 8573775 with a Short Ratio of 3.02, compared to 1747267200 on 6707037. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8573775 and a Short% of Float of 11.3800004.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0