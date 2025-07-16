Market Recap: Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY)’s Negative Momentum, Closing at 4.64

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

The closing price of Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) was $4.64 for the day, down -3.13% from the previous closing price of $4.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.0 million shares were traded. RPAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.64.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RPAY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.71 and its Current Ratio is at 3.71. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on February 13, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On December 05, 2023, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $9.

On October 20, 2023, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $8.UBS initiated its Neutral rating on October 20, 2023, with a $8 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 ’25 when Alias Shaler bought 118 shares for $4.15 per share. The transaction valued at 490 led to the insider holds 264,990 shares of the business.

Alias Shaler bought 174,404 shares of RPAY for $723,777 on May 14 ’25. The President now owns 249,404 shares after completing the transaction at $4.15 per share. On May 15 ’25, another insider, Alias Shaler, who serves as the President of the company, bought 15,378 shares for $3.93 each. As a result, the insider paid 60,436 and bolstered with 264,782 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RPAY now has a Market Capitalization of 438530112 and an Enterprise Value of 784956288. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.535 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.295.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RPAY is 1.64, which has changed by -0.51221997 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RPAY has reached a high of $10.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.73%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -27.99%.

Shares Statistics:

RPAY traded an average of 1.81M shares per day over the past three months and 1160830 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 89.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.05M. Insiders hold about 19.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.44% stake in the company. Shares short for RPAY as of 1749772800 were 5534132 with a Short Ratio of 3.31, compared to 1747267200 on 6307619. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5534132 and a Short% of Float of 7.1100004.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0